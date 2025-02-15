Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading Down 41.2% – Time to Sell?

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 41.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

