Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.
Lantronix Stock Performance
Lantronix stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.55.
Insider Activity
In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,617.50. This trade represents a 9.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
