Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 139,615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 398,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

