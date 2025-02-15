Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $44,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

