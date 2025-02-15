Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 562.5 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
BPZZF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.