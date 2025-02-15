Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,400 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 1,450,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,424.0 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.
