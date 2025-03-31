Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,478 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $43,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.0 %

DAR stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.