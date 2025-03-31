Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,713,000 after acquiring an additional 476,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period.

NULV stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $43.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

