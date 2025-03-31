Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.