Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 166,152 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,152 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masimo were worth $95,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Masimo by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

