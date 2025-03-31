Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,293,000 after buying an additional 268,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 472,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 226,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,394,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,367 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $11.42 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.