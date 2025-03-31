Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.4 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,835.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,025.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,055.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,518.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,288.08.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

