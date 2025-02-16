Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 13.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 687,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,192. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.