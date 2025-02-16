Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUROW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 687,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,192. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

