Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

