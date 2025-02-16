Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 242,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

