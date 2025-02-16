GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 126,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,034. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 1.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Stories

