Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 475 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.