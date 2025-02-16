Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

