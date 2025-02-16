bLong Financial LLC Takes $4.93 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 4.1% of bLong Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

