First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $341.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

