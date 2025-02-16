Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

