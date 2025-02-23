Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 62,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 25,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Accor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

