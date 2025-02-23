The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

