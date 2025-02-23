SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

