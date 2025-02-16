Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 36,532 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,289,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,873,379.13. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $453,986.30.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 23,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $559,590.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 53,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,840.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $15.35 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.