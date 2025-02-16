Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

