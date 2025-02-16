Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $389.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.32.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

