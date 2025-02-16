222,089 Shares in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.12% of FB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FB Bancorp Price Performance

FBLA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Get FB Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FB Bancorp Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.