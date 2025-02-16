Vista Finance LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF makes up 3.1% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 2.69% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter worth $903,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the third quarter worth $935,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

About iShares MSCI Philippines ETF

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.