Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,611 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,446,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,264,000 after buying an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.