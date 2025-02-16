6,352 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,018 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 827,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

OneMain Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

