Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

SLNG stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on SLNG

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.