Vista Finance LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABG opened at $303.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.98 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.34 and a 200-day moving average of $246.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

