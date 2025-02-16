Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 801.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.