New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.34 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of EMCOR Group worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,578 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $425.80 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.24 and a 12-month high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.50 and a 200-day moving average of $445.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

