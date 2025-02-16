Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of STK opened at $33.24 on Friday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
