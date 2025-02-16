5,713 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Stanich Group LLC

Stanich Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after buying an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,459,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

