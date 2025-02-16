Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Declines By 19.6%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

