Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Declines By 19.6%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
OC Oerlikon stock remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.
About OC Oerlikon
