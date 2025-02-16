Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

