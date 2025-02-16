Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Luxfer

Luxfer Stock Performance

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

LXFR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 78,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $380.54 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 75.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 129.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.