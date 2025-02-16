TigerOak Management L.L.C. Takes $484,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 524,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

