Stanich Group LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 4.3% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,715,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

