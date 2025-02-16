iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. 954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

