Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,648,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,891,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwave Technology Solutions
In other Greenwave Technology Solutions news, CEO Danny Meeks purchased 377,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,978.70. This represents a 21.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason T. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions
About Greenwave Technology Solutions
Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.
