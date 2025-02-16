John Rondoni Sells 583 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, John Rondoni sold 58 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $12,470.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after buying an additional 459,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after acquiring an additional 99,030 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

