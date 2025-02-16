Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.38. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

