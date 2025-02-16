Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $71,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
