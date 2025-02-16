Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total transaction of $71,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 10.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.