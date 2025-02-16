Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

