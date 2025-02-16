Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 881,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Cosmos Health

In related news, CFO Georgios Terzis acquired 85,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $49,751.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 727,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,812.54. This trade represents a 13.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,253.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,774,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,102.12. This trade represents a 7.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 688,750 shares of company stock worth $437,803. 15.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

