Reviewing LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) and Everus (NYSE:ECG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LGI Homes and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 1 2 1 0 2.00 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

LGI Homes presently has a consensus target price of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Everus has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.72%. Given Everus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everus is more favorable than LGI Homes.

This table compares LGI Homes and Everus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.36 billion 0.85 $199.23 million $8.34 10.21 Everus $2.85 billion 0.86 $137.23 million N/A N/A

LGI Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everus.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 8.75% 10.32% 5.46% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LGI Homes beats Everus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

